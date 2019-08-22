LEAVENWORTH — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Leavenworth County Jail.

The inmate was found unresponsive in her unit at the jail at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Leavenworth County EMS personnel responded and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Melissa Underwood, communications director for the KBI.

Authorities were still working Wednesday afternoon to notify all of the appropriate next of kin.

The investigation of the inmate’s death is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

According to Underwood, the KBI is required by law to investigate all deaths that occur in Kansas jails and prisons “unless the cause of death is determined to be natural, by a qualified autopsy, preliminary autopsy report, or death certificate, or the inmate was regularly attended by a licensed physician.”

The Leavenworth County Jail is operated by the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office. Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office will assist the KBI as needed during the investigation.