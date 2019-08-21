An innovative teaching conference and a variety of facility upgrades will get Skyline teachers and students off to a great start on August 27.

From a new finish on the gym floor and updated playground equipment, to carpet and computer lab upgrades, Skyline students coming back to school on August 27 have a lot to look forward to. New and returning teachers spent several days updating learning and teaching strategies at a teacher in-service training in Kentucky, preparing to create the best learning environment for their students.

"We worked on self regulation, friendly competition, time management, collaboration, problem solving, and the list goes on, all while having fun and making memories," said Skyline 4th grade teacher Leah Befort on twitter. "It was all about facilitating learners rather than dictating learning."

Superintendent Becca Flowers said all was ready for the start of the year, and Elementary Principal Diane House confirmed that teachers and students, alike, are ready for the fun task of learning.

"We're fully staffed, even with the new preschool position added," House said. "We have four new teachers joining us."

New faculty and staff at USD 438 this year include:



Lacey Robinson (4th grade) lrobinson1@skylineschools.org



Angie Tobin (1st grade) atobin@skylineschools.org



Amanda Page (elementary special education) apage@skylineschools.org

Cescha Hoffman (preschool aide) choffman@skylineschools.org



Emma Gwinn (teacher's aide) egwinn@skylineschools.org.



The vision of Skyline Schools, which is part of the Gemini II state redesign program, is to provide a positive team culture, meaningful learning, and real world experience that empowers students to thrive throughout their PK-12 experience in preparation to pursue their passions beyond graduation.

Skyline Schools will host an Open House for children in pre-k though 8th grade from 5 p.m. to 6:30 on Friday, August 23. The first official day of classes is August 27.