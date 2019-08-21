Happy Birthday to us

The Newton Kansan celebrates a birthday today — 147 years of publishing in Newton.

The first edition of the Newton Kansan was published Aug. 22, 1872, by H.C. Ashbough.

Rec commission to meet

The Newton Recreation Commission will meet at noon Aug. 23 at the Newton Activity Center, 415 N. Poplar.

Agenda items include staff reports, consideration of expenditures, a financial report, requisitions and a period for public comment.

County included in CRP program

The Kansas Department of Agriculture Division of Conservation recently announced an expansion of the Kansas Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Initiative.

The 2018 Kansas Legislative Session allocated $281,312 to the Division of Conservation to help promote the reduction of nutrients and sediment through the CRP program. The initiative is open to targeted watersheds — and includes Harvey County — for sediment and nutrient impairment. Incentive payments will range from $162.50-$225 per acre, depending on the level of the impairment as identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

This initiative will provide a one-time incentive payment for Conservation Reserve Program contracts for the following practices: grassed waterways, shallow water areas for wildlife, filter strips, riparian buffers, wetland restorations and improvements to farmable wetland and farmable wetland buffers.