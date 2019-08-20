Newton grad

takes post

CROOKSTON, Minn. — The University of Minnesota-Crookston has named Newton High School grad and Bethel assistant Meghan Boston as an assistant softball coach.

Boston played four years at Newton, where she set school records in “home runs, triples, doubles, runs scored, RBI, extra base hits, slugging percentage, walks and defensive putouts.”

As a senior, she had seven home runs, eight triples, nine doubles, 36 runs scored, 44 RBIs, 20 walks, 18 stolen bases and a .713 on-base percentage. She finished high school play with 100 RBIs.

She played one season at Syracuse University, where she started 22 games, hitting .203 with 13 hits, four doubles and a home run. She had a perfect fielding percentage.

She transferred to Wichita State, where her playing career was cut short because of a hip injury.

She served as a coach with the Kansas Renegades club team and was an assistant at Halstead High School. She spent a season as an assistant at Bethel College.

"It will be great to have Meghan on staff,” UM-C coach Travis Owen said. “She is passionate about coaching and the game of softball, and most importantly, it was obvious to me that she is willing to do what it takes to help our program continue in the right direction. She has played at a high level and has been gaining experience coaching ever since. With her and Justin (Johnson) on board this year I really like where we sit as a coaching staff for the 2019-2020 season."

UM-C is an NCAA Division II school and a member of the North Star Intercollegiate Conference. The team was 13-41, 2-21 in the NSIC. The team set a school record for wins last season.

Thunder signs

two defensemen

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team signed a pair of defensemen for the upcoming training camp.

Signed were Brendan Smith and Zane Schartz.

Smith is a rookie who played four seasons at Cornell University, where he scored eight goals with 11 assists in 92 games.

He helped lead Cornell to the NCAA Regionals as a sophomore and a junior and to the regional finals as a senior.

Schartz is a second-year pro who played for the Norfolk Admirals, Indy Fuel and Toledo Walleye, all of the ECHL.

In 33 pro games, he scored three goals with seven assists.

Schartz played junior hockey in the Eastern Junior Hockey League, British Columbia Junior Hockey League, Alberta Junior Hockey League and the U.S. Premier Junior Hockey League, scoring 11 goals with 29 assists in 107 games.

He played three years of collegiate club hockey at Liberty University, scoring 48 goals with 81 assists in 99 games. He helped lead the team to the American Collegiate Hockey Association nationals in 2017 and 2018.