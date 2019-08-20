Monday was the first day under Kansas State High School Activities Association rules fall sports teams could begin practice.

The Newton High School football team opened practice midnight on Monday. The remaining six Railer teams — cross country, volleyball, girls’ golf, girls’ tennis, gymnastics and boys’ soccer — opened workouts Monday afternoon.

The outdoor teams opened workouts with temperatures approaching 100°F, prompting heat protocols.

The Railer volleyball team opens the season Sept. 3 at home against Garden City and Salina Central.

The cross country team opens the season Sept. 5 at the Great Bend Invitational at Lake Barton.

The boys’ soccer team opens the season Aug. 31 at home against McPherson.

The girls’ tennis team opens the season Aug. 29 at the Salina Central singles quad.

The girls’ golf team opens the season Sept. 3 at the Derby Invitational at the Derby Golf and Country Club.

The gymnastics team opens the season Sept. 7 at the Shawnee Mission Northwest Invitational.