Shawnee County's parks and recreation advisory board, from which commissioners didn't seek input before voting Aug. 5 to create a new Family Park, will be consulted as they discuss continuing to use chemicals to fight an invasive water weed.

Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bob Archer and Bill Riphahn voted 3-0 Monday to defer action until their Aug. 29 meeting on whether to solicit bids from companies interested in contracting with the county to apply herbicide to kill an exotic, fern-like plant species called Eurasian watermilfoil.

Lake Shawnee was treated in 2012 and 2016 for the species, commissioners heard Monday from Jeremy Myers, the county's parks operations director.

"We are looking to control this before it actually takes over," he said.

The cost of treatment is estimated as being up to $130,000.

In making Monday's motion to defer action on the matter, Cook said the parks and recreation advisory board meets Aug. 27 and could provide input for the commission to take into account Aug. 29.

Members of that volunteer 15-person board, which currently has two vacancies, complained after commissioners didn't seek input from them before voting 2-1 on Aug. 5, with Cook dissenting, to borrow $10 million for parks and recreation purposes.

That money will be used to carry out a project next year to extend southeast Topeka's Deer Creek Trail and to put in trails, picnic tables, playground equipment, a building featuring meeting rooms and 20 new pickleball courts with restrooms and lockers and at Family Park, which the county is developing just south of S.W. 21st and Urish Road.

Cook said Monday that commissioners in the past had approved the use of herbicide to control Eurasion watermilfoil on a "fairly routine" basis, but he wanted to take a closer look after hearing from members of the public who learned use of the chemical was questioned in an article published Sunday in The Topeka Capital-Journal.

The article quoted Ned Kehde, a Lawrence fisherman whose popular "Ned Rig" is used by many anglers today, as saying the introduction of herbicides to the lake has hurt its bass population.

No members of the public spoke about the matter at Monday's meeting, which lasted 25 minutes.

Commissioners also voted 3-0 to approve amended pay scales for supervisors with the ranks of lieutenant, captain and major at the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office.

Under the proposal approved Monday, the county will pay majors $115,710.40 to $118,024.61 annually, captains $104,811.50 to $113,451.34 annually and lieutenants $94,009.34 to $101,758.74 annually.

The increase will come at the same time wages are increased for deputies with the ranks of sergeant and below.