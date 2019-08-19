Looking to get a little head start on the season, the Newton High School football team held a midnight practice Monday.

Monday was the first day under Kansas State High School Activities Association rules fall sports teams could begin practice.

Newton will hold an intra-squad scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Fischer Field, along with the Newton Middle School team and the Junior Railers football teams.

The Railers will participate in its first-ever jamboree at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at Valley Center with McPherson and Kapaun-Mt. Carmel.

Newton opens the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at home against Buhler.