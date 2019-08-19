Two killed, two seriously injured Jefferson County crash

Two people were killed and two others suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Jefferson County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:22 p.m. just north of K-237 highway and 50th Street. The location was about 4 miles north of US-24 highway on K-237.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was northbound on K-237 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway to the west. The pickup truck overturned several times before coming to rest on the driver's side.

Two occupants in the pickup truck, Christopher T. Webb, 46, of Topeka, and Luke A. Puccinelli, 21, of Oskaloosa, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, John F. Lewis, 43, of Ozawkie, and another passenger, Gavin M. Lewis, 20, of Nortonville, were reported to have sustained serious injuries. Both were transported to Stormont Vail Hospital by Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service.

The patrol said no one in the truck was wearing a seat belt.