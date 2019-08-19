The Kansas economy has added more than 14,000 private sector jobs during the past year, state officials said.

"Preliminary estimates for July show Kansas added 2,500 jobs over the month. Job estimates for June were revised upward by 2,100 jobs," said Tyle Tenbrink, an economist with the Kansas Department of Labor. "Looking back over the last 12 months, Kansas has posted a notable increase of 14,200 jobs."

The latest reporting by the state labor department and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated seasonally adjusted unemployment in Kansas fell to 3.3 percent during July. The June rate was 3.4 percent, but the jobless figure in July 2018 was a comparable 3.3 percent.

In July, Kansas had a civilian labor force of 1.47 million and reported 48,785 without jobs.

The unemployment rate ranged from 4 percent in the five-county area dominated by Wichita to 3.6 percent in the Manhattan region in July. The Lawrence, Topeka and Kansas City, Kan., districts last month had jobless figures of 3.7 percent.