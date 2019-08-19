A hazardous material team responded to a crash in Reno County Saturday morning when a commercial truck flipped, spilling chemicals in the roadway, the Reno County Sheriff’s office reported.

Kyle Eisermann, 25, of Hutchinson, was driving a Kenworth Truck for Cooper Tire when it flipped onto its driver’s side in the 10200 block east Avenue G about 10:30 a.m. The report did not indicate what caused the truck to tip.

Eisermann wore a seat belt and was not injured.

The crash spilled both a large amount of calcium chloride and transmission fluid, the report stated. Hazardous materials teams from both the Hutchinson Fire Department and Autohouse towing responded to clean up the chemicals.

Calcium chloride is a drying and deicing agent, often mixed with road salt.