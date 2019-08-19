The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for much of south-central Kansas on Monday morning, warning that heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected through Tuesday evening.

Kevin Darmofal, NWS meteorologist in Wichita, said the heat is not unusual for this time of year.

"In the last few days, we've had some clouds and storms around, which has helped keep the heat away for a while," Darmofal said.

High temperatures can be hazardous for those who work outdoors.

"Limit your times outdoors, if you can help it," Darmofal said. "Take frequent breaks from the heat, get some shade and stay hydrated."

"If you're working outside, drink plenty of water beforehand and continue to drink fluids," cautioned Newton Fire/EMS Division Chief Phil Beebe. "If you wait until your body is really thirsty, especially out in the dangerous heat, you're kind of behind the eight-ball."

Wearing a hat and light-colored clothing can also help with the heat, Beebe advised. People should wear clothes made of thin material, which can aid in keeping the sun from burning exposed skin and absorb sweat to provide a damp layer that will help cool the body when the wind blows.

Beebe also suggested starting outdoor work earlier so you can finish before the extreme heat of the day.

"The worst heat will be from about 3 o'clock to 7 in the evening," Darmofal said.

Those who must be out in the heat should watch for symptoms that could indicate a need for immediate medical care such as weakness, nausea and fatigue.

"When we get dehydrated and overheated, our heart rate will pick up," Beebe said.

Getting headaches and cramps or feeling faint are also signs that could indicate dehydration, heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

"The very young and the very old are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses," Beebe added.

That risk increases when the heat index rises.

"We are more susceptible to heat issues when the humidity is high," Beebe explained. "Our body's sweat doesn't work as well."

The forecast for this week includes temperatures in the high 90s with increased humidity.

"There are a few places that might get close to 100 ... but with the humidity, it'll feel like 105 to 110," Darmofal said.

Starting Wednesday, there is a chance for thunderstorms to bring cooler temperatures along with rain, hail and high winds.

"It won't be quite as hot," Darmofal said, "but then we'll have the rain."