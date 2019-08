Scout troops from across Hutchinson are hosting a joint “Sign-Up for Scouting” night on Thursday evening at the Hutchinson Mall.

All area Cub Scout units are expected to be represented at the event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., said Pawnee District Executive Mark Hunter.

Participants can park and enter on the southwest end of the mall. A tent will mark the entrance.

Parents can also get local scout unit information and register their children at www.pawneedistrict.org.