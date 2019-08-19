1. Experience a drive-in movie

Miss "Incredibles 2" in theaters? See it bigger than life when Midway Motors hosts a drive-in movie night at 9 p.m. Aug. 24 at 1200 Washington in Newton. Parking will open at 8 p.m.

In true drive-in fashion, come watch a movie from your car (and listen to the movie through your car's FM radio). Chairs and blankets are also welcome. There will be room at the front for sitting. In case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled.

The event is free and open to the public. Popcorn and soft drinks will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

2. Welcome the college crowd

Area college students are invited downtown for special activities, snacks and late-night shopping from 10-11:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in downtown Newton and the Etc. Shop. A limited number of gift bags are available to those who show a college ID. The event is sponsored by the Newton Area Chamber of Commerce. For information, call 283-2560.

3. Check out a carnival

Celebrate the end of Summer — and the end of the Faith & Life Bookstore summer reading program with a carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24.

The store, 606 N. Main, will have games for kids (and adults) of all ages, popcorn, hot dogs, prizes and special sales.

You don't have to be a participant in the reading program to attend. This is free and open to everyone.

4. All that jazz

Bethel Jazz will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Moxie Grill and Bar, 1420 Old Main Street. There is no cover charge.

5. Take a tour

Take an historical tour of Whitewater attractions at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The tour, which will be led by Darryl Claassen, includes the Whitewater Photo Museum, city jail and some walk-behind garden tractors. Meet at 119 S. Main in Whitewater.