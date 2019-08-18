Newton city manager to retire post

NEWTON — Newton city manager and senior legal counsel Bob Myers announced he will retire in January 2020 after working in city hall for 35 years.

The son of a math teacher and football coach at Wichita Heights, Myers was drawn to Newton 40 years ago for a job in a town he liked.

“My wife and I came to Newton upon my graduation from KU Law School and upon my acceptance of a position with the Spier, Stroberg and Sizemore law firm. So I already had a favorable impression of Newton, plus it was close to all Wichita has to offer. It seemed like (and was) a great opportunity for me,” Myers said.

He became the city attorney about 35 years ago, working in that capacity for more than three decades. In 2016, his shoulder was tapped to become the city manager. He postponed a possible retirement at that time.

Myers began as Newton’s city attorney in 1985, first on a part-time basis and then becoming the city’s first full-time, in-house city attorney in 2001. During his legal career, he also represented a number of other cities in the region.

His announcement is the third high-profile city retirement this year: Fire Chief Scott Mezler retired as of July 1, and Newton Chief of Police Eric Murphy retired in May.

Inmate pleads not guilty to escape

LANSING — A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate has pleaded not guilty to escaping from the prison earlier this year.

Cal Henry Green entered the plea Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated escape from custody and theft.

Green, 36, is accused of leaving the grounds of LCF without permission Jan. 7 while on a work assignment. He allegedly drove away in a truck, which later was found abandoned in Kansas City, Kansas.

Green was apprehended Jan. 10 in Independence, Missouri.

During Friday’s arraignment, District Judge Michael Gibbens scheduled a trial for Nov. 25.