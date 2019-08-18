DODGE CITY — Dodge City Community College has been granted permission to enroll veterans in the college helicopter flight program.

The Veteran’s Administration and the Arizona State Approving Agency gave the college permission, and according to DCCC Provost Adam John, students and officials knew the re-certification process was nearing a conclusion, so when approval was official, veterans signed up quickly.

"We are anticipating 20 students in the program for the fall semester," John said.

As the permission to enroll veterans was granted, John said, the program reached maximum level of veteran participation, along with nonveteran students.

On Feb. 21, the DCCC board of trustees voted unanimously to end its contract with Universal Helicopter Inc. as the provider for its flight school program.

The program had come under controversy over the Veterans Administration allegedly billing the college for close to $33 million, which DCCC has disputed.

With the re-approval, the college and the VA are heading in the right direction, John said.

"I would say this is a very good sign," John said. "They are obviously comfortable with the progress we are making or they would not have approved us."

According to John, the college's net income for the program over the past 10 years came in at $3.5 million.

DCCC Board of Trustees chairman Gary Harshberger added that the patience and perseverance of college staff and VA officials to work together through the tasks of revising the school’s procedures has shown the cooperation.

"We worked closely with the VA and addressed the issues," Harshberger said. "We fixed the issues, the VA approved our plans and immediately this valuable program was filled to capacity. This training is a direct path to high-demand, high-wage jobs, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done to continue to provide this pathway."