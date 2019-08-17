A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to attempting trafficking of contraband at the Lansing Correctional Facility, according to a prosecution official.

Haskell Lewis Jr., 66, entered the plea Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

Lewis was employed with a company that was contracted by LCF. As Lewis arrived at the facility June 27, 2015, prison staff members did a pat-down of employees and found two cigars in his left sock, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Tobacco products are not allowed in the facility and are considered contraband.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4. Lewis likely will be eligible for probation, according to Thompson.

Thompson said in a news release that contraband in a jail or prison can be dangerous “even if the item they possess may seem commonplace for people not incarcerated.”