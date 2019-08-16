LEAVENWORTH — Two men were custody and police were looking for a third suspect Thursday after shots were fired into a Leavenworth residence, the police chief said.

Three people, including a 19-month-old child, were in the home at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported. The suspects also are accused of burglarizing another residence.

“We believe it’s all tied together,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

Police officers were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Spruce Street at about midnight Thursday. After arriving on scene, officers learned that shots had been fired into the residence.

While officers were investigating, they heard a second disturbance in the 1200 block of Spruce Street. Kitchens said the disturbance was associated with a burglary in which guns were stolen.

Kitchens said police began looking for a car they believed was being used by the suspects.

About 30 minutes later, the vehicle was spotted at the Woodland Village apartment complex, located in the area of Limit Street and Wilson Avenue. Kitchens said the vehicle reportedly was being driven without headlights.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the car came to a stop and people allegedly ran from the vehicle.

“The officers gave chase,” Kitchens said.

One person got away. But police apprehended two men, ages 19 and 22, and took them into custody. Kitchens said both men had existing arrest warrants.

Kitchens said police have identified the third suspect. Officers were searching for him Thursday.

“We impounded the vehicle,” Kitchens said.

He said there was at least one firearm in the vehicle that was visible to officers. He said the police were working Thursday to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle.