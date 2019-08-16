County commission to meet

The Board of Harvey County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 20 in the commission room of the Harvey County Courthouse, 800 N. Mian.

Agenda items include consideration of court house space and remote study requests, a hazard mitigation grant application, a micro loan report, recommended zoning regulations for commercial renewable energy projects, a recycling update and a period for public comment.

Blue-green algae warning issued

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, has issued public health advisories for Kansas lakes.

A warning for blue-green algae was issued for Camp Hawk near Newton.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

• Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock;

• Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

• Water contact should be avoided.

• Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

• Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

• If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

• Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.