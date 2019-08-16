Kansas State women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie has agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season, the school announced Friday.

The extension was unanimously approved by the K-State Athletics, Inc., board of directors.

Mittie, who is beginning his sixth season at K-State, has led the Wildcats to a 100-66 record and five straight postseason appearances, including three trips to the NCAA Tournament.

"Coach Mittie and his staff have done an outstanding job with our women's basketball program," K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "He conducts his program with integrity and class and is widely respected across the nation as a leader and basketball coach.

"Coming off last season's NCAA Tournament appearance, this extension allows Coach Mittie and his staff to build upon their success over the next five years."

Mittie joins Lynn Hickey as just the second coach in program history to lead the Wildcats to the postseason in their first five seasons.

"I want to thank President (Richard) Myers, director of athletics Gene Taylor and deputy athletic director Jill Shields for their support of our program," Mittie said. "I also want to thank my staff and players for their work in continuing to elevate our program."

Mittie is the fourth women's basketball coach to reach 100 victories and ranks fourth overall on the list. The Wildcats have won 62 games over the past three seasons, breaking 20 twice during that span.

K-State's record is the best over a three-season stretch since the Wildcats won 66 games from 2006-07 to 2008-09.

Mittie has a 27-year head coaching record of 554-301, with 20 postseason appearances. He spent three seasons at Division II Missouri Western, four at Arkansas State and 15 at TCU before taking over at K-State during the 2014-15 campaign.

The Wildcats return nine letter winners from last year's 21-12 team that advanced to the first round of the NCAA Tournament, led by senior forward and Topeka native Peyton Williams, a member of the U.S. national team that finished second in the Pan American Games earlier this month.