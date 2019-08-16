HOLCOMB — On Christmas Day in 2000, Jack Beery heard the news that a meat processing plant in the area was engulfed in flames.

The Finney County business owner watched as ConAgra decided to shutter the plant several months later and leave the community, decisions that devastated the area for years to come.

“The economic impact (of the plant closing) was huge,” Beery said. “It took us five or six years to get back a little bit on our feet.”

Nineteen years later, Beery learned that another beef processing plant 6 miles away was burning.

Like Beery, many residents of Finney County fear history repeating itself in the aftermath of the Tyson Foods beef plant fire. So far, those worries have been quieted.

Tyson, Beery said, has a different foundation than ConAgra.

Similar to 19 years ago, community businesses, individuals and nonprofits are rallying around those who are affected by the fire. But unlike 19 years ago, the company's full-time employees have not lost their jobs, nor their wages.

Immediately after the fire, Tyson announced it will continue to pay all full-time employees. The company also plans to rebuild. But others will still feel the impact, including cattle producers, truckers, local businesses owners and part-time workers.

“This is a difficult time for our team members and their families, and we want to ensure they’re taken care of,” said Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, in a news release.

This action helped calm employees, as well as the community.

“I was so worried,” said Haydee Rodriguez, who has worked at the plant for 16 years. “After I heard we would get paid, I am not nervous anymore.”

Tyson employs 3,800 workers at their Holcomb plant, almost 70% of the company’s Kansas workforce. Nineteen years ago, 2,300 ConAgra workers were without jobs and, unlike the Tyson employees today, without pay.

The president of the Finney County Economic Development Corporation, Lona DuVall, said when the ConAgra plant, formerly known as Monfort, was damaged by fire and never reopened, Finney County was devastated.

“It was demoralizing for the whole community," she said. "We had our hopes up, and everybody wanted to believe that they would reopen and they didn’t. It was horrifying.”

But with Tyson, Lona said, it’s different.

“The calm and the confidence Tyson brought to this situation has made it very difficult to be afraid because we trust they will do the right thing,” she said.

Far-reaching impact

Duvall has taken to social media to calm people’s fears. She is fielding calls and bringing people together. Others have also listened to people’s fears, like Laura Poblano, the manager of Quicker Market — a store near a large mobile home community in Garden City where many Tyson employees live. She, too, remembers when two decades ago the plant closed and thousands of people left the town of 28,000. Currently, the population in Garden City has inched up to more than 30,000.

Poblano is concerned people might leave. She said many people are afraid and are saving their money — just in case.

“You can see the sadness in their faces when they come in,” Poblano said. “They’re worried.”

Although Tyson is paying their employees, workers who have a job through another company that contracts with Tyson might not get paid. There are also many industries affected by the temporary closing.

“I don’t know that there is not a business in the community that is somehow not impacted by Tyson,” said Myca Bunch, president of the Garden City Chamber of Commerce. “Their reach is wide.”

Almost immediately after the fire, United Way created a Facebook page to raise money for those affected by the fire. The agency has also received money from businesses, individuals and schools, including the Garden City High School football team, who donated more than $1,000 from proceeds from their car wash.

All food donations are going to the Salvation Army of Garden City. This agency will distribute food, funds to help with utility bills and bus passes. Both agencies helped when the last plant burned down, but this time they are seeing fewer people, so far.

“When the plant (ConAgra) closed, many people in the community were impacted,” DuVall said. “Everybody felt the fear. All related industries had to lay people off. Retailers, hotels, restaurants.”

'Not the same as last time'

Workers in western Kansas are in short supply. Unemployment is under 3%. Other companies have put job opening flyers around town — in both Spanish and English. Tyson is hoping to keep their workers. Nineteen years ago, DuVall confirmed, unemployment in this area was around 3%, but six months after the plant closing it went up to 11%.

Caca Nguyn, who moved from Vietnam with his family six years ago, does not want to move. He was relieved when he found out from the company he would get paid. He is currently receiving his wages but not working.

Priscila Bledsoe, whose husband, Mitchell Bledsoe, has worked at the plant for two years, was scared the plant would close. They moved to Garden City from Texas because they liked the community. After the couple heard about the fire, they started examining options on how they would support their 3- and 5-year-old children.

“They announced they would rebuild,” Priscila Bledsoe said. “He was called into work to do maintenance. I feel fine now. Hopefully, they keep their word.”

Vickye Phipps’ husband Jimmy Phipps was working at Tyson when the ConAgra plant closed.

“I feel confident that they’re going to rebuild,” she said. “This is not the same as last time.”

Daniel and his father, Juan Andrade, have watched Garden City grow. They started their Spanish specialty grocery store, El Remedio, in 1981.

“I think the people here are really resilient and will bounce back,” Daniel Andrade said. “I think the company has given people a lot of hope. We need to be optimistic.”

Tyson, founded in 1935, includes the brands Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Aidells, Ball Park and State Fair. The company employs more than 120,000 people and is headquartered in Springdale, Ark. Last year, Tyson employees donated more than $200,000 back into the community through Finney County United Way.

Bunch said Tyson donates quite a bit to Finney County. But they don’t donate in a flashy way, she said.

“They believe in this community,” Bunch said.

At the time of this article, ConAgra had not released a statement.