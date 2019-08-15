Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 100 block of Hyde Park Drive on the north side.

The Hyde Park subdivision was created about 1920 by the McNaughten Investment Company. In 1937, Willis Kelly - of the famous Kelly Mills flour - built a grand home, then addressed it as 100 Hyde Park Drive, complete with tennis courts.

Sometime during World War II, the address was changed to 130 Hyde Park Drive and was sold to John P. and Rosalie Harris, owner and editor of the Hutchinson News. In 1954, the Harris family decided to remodel and downsize the home to a manageable size and took off much of the top floor.

In 1972, Frederick "Bud" Shaffer, an oil man, purchased the home and lived there until 1997. In 1997, Jeff and Kathyrn Graves purchased the home and still live there to this day.