Several truly heinous events have plagued our land these past weeks. On July 17, the audience at a political rally screamed, “Send her back” after the POTUS criticized Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. He even paused to relish the racist shouts of his supporters. , people of color are not real Americans and should move away.

Then just this past weekend America suffered two more mass killings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Both murders used assault rifles capable of swiftly killing large numbers of innocents.

America is finally realizing that all the “thoughts and prayers” we so glibly offer just aren’t making any difference, at least to the murdered and their grieving survivors. The frenzied cry “Do something!” resounds, but what can we do?

First we must recognize that this carnage is not a series of unrelated horrors. Connect the dots.

The seedbed of all this violence is the message that permeates American life: “violence solves problems.” From our violent movies to professional sports, we celebrate, sensationalize, and reward acts of violence.

Our vulnerable and impressionable young people hear that message and then do.

They solve their problems by killing the one who denies any desires or is perceived as a threat or enemy.

If the media provides the message, the NRA provides the means. The gun culture, so fanatically defended by the NRA, ensures that any would-be murderer has readily available the means to do the killing.

Handguns and semi-automatic weapons are nothing but anti-personnel weapons -- they are designed to kill people. There is nothing “sporting” about them.

The cry of the gunslingers that the Second Amendment protects the “rights” of every gun-toter, at whatever age, to his weapon of choice is what is hallowed and definitive. Until we get the guns off the streets and out of our homes, the innocent will continue to die.

Finally, our national leadership models the message and practices the means. Violence is America’s foreign policy. Our president models the message. With such a message, why should not our citizens do likewise?

The attempt to label such horror as the result of mental illness is just another ploy to avoid the truth. Mass murder is an evil, chosen, planned, and celebrated by American society.

If we ever are to be free of fear, the models of violence must be silenced and reshaped.

Charity must become the message, faith the means, and hope the model. The recent tragic happenings are not isolated events -- connect the dots.

Fr. Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest in McPherson.