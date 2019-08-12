Lawrence police say a 2-year-old child whose body was found Sunday inside a parked car was in the care at the time of a family member who wasn't a parent.

Police on Monday identified the boy as Devonte Lashaun Turner, of Lawrence. The boy was found Sunday evening after someone reported a child was left unattended in a car.

Police Sgt. Amy Rhoads said officers responded at 5:37 p.m. Sunday on a call to the 3300 block of S. Iowa Street, where the child was found.

Circumstances of the child's death remain under investigation, but heat is believed to have been a contributing factor, according to a news release distributed Monday by Lawrence Police Chief Gregory Burns Jr.

The death came on a day when National Weather Service reported Lawrence had a temperature about 5 p.m. of 88 degrees, with a heat index of 96.

Burns offered condolences from the entire Lawrence Police Department and reminded everyone to take extra care when exiting their vehicles, especially when temperatures are high.

“As those involved heal from this loss, our thoughts are with everyone who was affected by this event," Burns said in a statement. "Anytime we lose a citizen of our city it’s tragic, but that tragedy is always compounded when it involves a child."

The weather service issued a heat advisory running from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday for an area that included Lawrence, Topeka, Emporia, Ottawa and Burlington. It warned that high temperatures in that area were expected to reach the mid-90s while the heat index was anticipated to rise to between 105 and 110.