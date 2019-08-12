A festival always needs something new on the calendar, and the Sand Creek Summer Daze is no different despite just a three-year history.

"We try different events, and what does not work we drop," said Greg Hanson, chairman of the Sand Creek Summer Daze executive committee. "We experiment. We keep the status quo on things we do like, and if it does not work we drop it. Hopefully, we have consensus on what works, and always have something new."

This year one of those new things is a performance by Korso the Curious, a Kansas City magician who has performed at several festivals in the region including the Lawrence Busker Festival, the Food Truck Festival in Topeka and the Kansas City Renaissance Festival.

Korso will be on stage at 3 p.m. Saturday in Athletic Park. The festival will take place Friday night and all day Saturday.

"We have always wanted something like that," Hanson said. "We were at the state fair last year, and thought it would be neat to have a magician or a mentalist at the festival."

Also on his resume are appearances at the Tennessee State Fair in Nashville, Tenn.; Artsarben in Omaha, Neb.; the St. Louis Renaissance Festival and the Wakarusa Music Festival in Mt. Ozark, Ark. He is no stranger to concert stages, either. He has performed at the Hollywood Improv theater and as a part of comedy shows with Jimmy “JJ” Walker, star of “Good Times;” Jeff Richards from “Saturday Night Live” and “Mad TV;” and Carlos Mencia, star of “Mind of Mencia.”

His hour-long magic show, billed as "The Magical Mystery Show," for Sand Creek Summer Daze will include "laughter and amazement." As a trained Illusionist, comedian and circus performer, he has been honing his act for more than a decade.

His show is billed as family-friendly by festival organizers and is included with the purchase of a festival button.

Sand Creek Summer Daze buttons can be purchased in advance for $4 at B&B Lumber, 1601 W. First St.; Midland National Bank's locations at 527 N. Main St. or 1212 Washington Road; all First Bank locations and at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, 616 N. Main St. Buttons will be $5 at the gate. Groups purchasing 50 or more buttons can do so for $3 each. Ages 5 and under are free.