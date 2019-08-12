This week, readers were curious about phone calls, wells and more.

Q: Recently, I have been receiving phone calls that show up on Caller ID as my home phone number. How does that happen?

As Admiral Ackbar once said, it’s a trap.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers will use technology to make your caller ID look like a familiar number to get you to answer. Scammers know you won’t answer an unknown caller, so they may use your number, one with your area code, or numbers of well-known companies or government agencies.

Using technology to disguise an incoming phone call is called spoofing. Most calls using spoof caller ID numbers are illegal since they are an attempt to defraud you.

Best practice? Don't answer.

If you do answer — and realize it is a scammer — hang up immediately.

Pressing a digit to “opt out” of future calls, or engaging in any way tells the computerized dialer that yours is a good, working number, the BBB reports. Then the scammer will sell your number to other crooks and you end up getting more calls.

Use BBB Scam Tracker at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us to report spoof caller ID scams and to see other scams in any area of the country. You can also report scammers to the Federal Trade Commission at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1.

Q: If folks who have wells in their basements decide to hook up to city water, do they by ordinance have to cap off their old well? I was told by a plumber that we could keep our old well for irrigation. We have found it useful to run our basement well to ease the water pressure under out basement floor.

Short answer, yes and no.

“The property owner can keep their existing private well as long as it is totally disconnected from the house water system and only used for irrigation,” said Brian Clennan, Hutchinson’s director of public works.

As for using the well as a dewatering well, it cannot be connected to the sanitary sewer system.

“It can be pumped into their yard or hard piped into a storm sewer inlet. In order to connect to the storm sewer inlet, the resident would need to contact the Engineering department for a permit,” Clennan said.

Q: The southeast corner of 30th and Halstead has had water standing for several years. What is going on?

I talked to Kreg Luman, Hutchinson’s superintendent of streets. Several years ago, new sod and irrigation improvements were made there, but those changes affected drainage.

“The grade of the ditch was raised so we’ve had discussions with Union Valley as far as alleviating the problem,” Luman said.

The city recently cleared out a small area there when the street was being resurfaced on 30th Avenue, and the ditch is part of ongoing discussions.

Q: Where can I recycle my newspapers if I don’t have curbside recycling?

Stutzman Refuse Disposal, Inc. has a recycling bin at their location, 315 W. Blanchard Avenue, South Hutchinson. There, you can drop recyclables in for free.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com.