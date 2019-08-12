1. Head to Sand Creek

Cannons, eye patches and parrots may be seen during Sand Creek Summer Daze, scheduled to take place Aug. 16 and 17 in Athletic Park.

The festival's two anchor events — the Saucy & Glazed BBQ Competition and the Hard Redz Summer Brew-Off — have expanded this year, and other new activities have been added to the schedule.

The festival starts at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 16 with a Floating Flotilla Parade. Each float will be required to follow the theme "Pirates on Sand Creek." The most creative float will win $250 while the winners of best float in both the family/individual and business/organization categories will win $75.

Sand Creek Summer Daze buttons can be purchased in advance for $4 at B&B Lumber, 1601 W. First St., Midland National Bank's locations at 527 N. Main St. or 1212 Washington Road, all First Bank locations and at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, 616 N. Main St. Buttons will be $5 at the gate. Groups purchasing 50 or more buttons can do so for $3 each. Ages 5 and under are free.

2. Get a float

Beat the heat with ice cream floats and music by the Newton Ukulele Tunes Society from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 at Carriage Factory Art Gallery. Admission is free and open to the public.

3. Give Fido a dip

The annual Pooches Plunge will be held from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 17 at Newton Municipal Pool in Athletic Park. Dogs are invited to swim on the last day water will be in the pool. All dogs must pass a temperament test and have all required city tags. Cost is $3 per dog.

4. Learn some legends

Gary and Margaret Kraisinger, award-winning cattle trail authors, will share their research at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Harvey County Historical Museum, 203 N. Main. They will explore the progress of Texas cattle trailing from pre-Civil War to 1871-72 and Newton's role as a cattle terminal.

The couple, Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame inductees, have studied and mapped the major south-to-north Texas cattle trail systems, including splinter routes and various branches. Their research has been recognized by the Oklahoma State Historical Society, True West Magazine and the Wild West History Association. They have written three books on cattle trails.

5. A little gospel

Hutchinson gospel group 4Given will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 in St. Luke Evangelical Church, 808 E. Sixth. The concert will be followed by an ice cream social at 7 p.m. The public is invited. Admission is free.