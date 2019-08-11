CAWKER CITY — Paris is known for its Eiffel Tower.

San Francisco has its Golden Gate Bridge.

And Cawker City? Well, its claim to fame is its gigantic ball of twine.

The world's largest, or so they say.

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people are expected to descend next weekend on this tiny town for its biggest happening of the year. And, you guessed it, the festivities will be centered on that giant ball of twine.

I'd always heard about the World's Largest Ball of Twine in Cawker City, but had never seen it until a few weeks ago.

As I was driving west on US-24 highway through sparsely populated north-central Kansas, I found myself headed straight for Cawker City, a town of 469 people located next to Waconda Lake in Mitchell County.

Of course, you can't really say you've been to Cawker City unless you've pulled over, gotten out of your car, checked out the ball of twine and maybe snapped a selfie. It is, after all, one of the Eight Wonders of Kansas.

I nearly missed it, because the ball of twine was on the left — or south — side of the highway. For some reason, I was looking for it on the right side of the highway.

I had nearly driven by it before it caught the corner of my eye. There it was, resting beneath an open-air building at 719 Wisconsin St., the main drag of Cawker City, located about 180 miles northwest of Topeka.

I got out of my vehicle and checked it out. Took a few photos. Then was back on the road in a matter of only a few minutes.

It really is an amazing spectacle and it makes you wonder how it came to be.

The origins of the ball of twine are credited to Frank Stoeber, who started it in 1953. Within four years, it had grown to 5,000 pounds and 8-feet tall. Stoeber gave the ball of twine to Cawker City in 1961, and it just kept growing.

People today continue to add more twine to this massive, ever-growing brown ball.

Another large ball of twine, this one measuring 12 feet in height and 40 feet in width, can be seen in Darwin, Minn. But unlike the one in Cawker City, the "Biggest Ball of Twine in Minnesota" is preserved just like Francis A. Johnson left it when he put on the last strand of twine in 1979, having started his project in 1950.

Cawker City's ball of twine has been written up in scores of national publications through the years.

Like most anything else, the Cawker City ball of twine needs someone to look after it.

For the past 21 years, that assignment has been carried out by Linda Clover, 75, who has lived her entire life in the Cawker City area.

She said she and her husband, Jack, moved to Cawker City with their two babies, Tim and Todd, in the summer of 1965.

"We came here from college so my husband could teach and coach in the local high school," Clover said recently. "We had grown up 8 miles away in Glen Elder, so I have always lived here."

Little did she know at that time, more than 50 years ago, that she would someday take care of the gigantic ball of twine.

"I am the caretaker," she said, "or as the Wall Street Journal named me in an article, 'The Belle of the Ball.' "

As the caretaker, Clover has also become the unofficial goodwill ambassador for Cawker City. Her duties include doing media interviews and greeting visitors at the ball, often several times daily, to let them add twine and take pictures.

Clover said the busiest months for visitors are April to October. July is probably the busiest month, with weekends and holidays bringing many travelers to Cawker City.

During the busy season, Clover said, between 100 and 200 visitors a day stop by the ball of twine, more if a bus or family reunion comes to town.

Fewer visitors come in the winter months, and some of them just take pictures from their car. However, Clover said, she has met with tourists when it was 10 degrees in the winter and 100 degrees in the summer.

Many hunters and anglers who come to nearby Glen Elder State Park take pictures at the ball of twine. Then they show them to their children, so the family makes a trip to Cawker City during their vacation, she said.

"I feel I can safely say we have entertained visitors from every country," Clover said. "I said this two years ago when a family from Mongolia came."

A few months later, she said, two young men signed the guest book and indicated they were living in Antarctica.

Europeans take much longer trips and come to Cawker City more than once, she said.

"So many have bucket lists," Clover said, "and we are on them."

Last year, she said, several girls graduating from a Wichita high school decided to start their bucket list with a trip to see the ball of twine.

"We are chosen as a destination for many who have a goal of being in all 50 states," Clover said. "Many people like to get off the interstates and travel on two-lane highways and see our world. I enjoy hearing them say they have to get from here to there in a hurry too often and like two-lane highways like Highway 24, which goes right by the ball of twine."

Clover remembers Stoeber, the originator of the ball of twine, and is quick to give him credit for getting things rolling.

"The closest grandchildren of Frank Stoeber, who started the ball, live in Jewell, Belleville and Clay Center," Clover noted. "He started the ball Dec. 24, 1953, not to create a big ball that tourists would drive or fly hours to see, but to clean up his barn."

Clover said Stoeber started the ball after he grew weary of 8-foot pieces of twine falling onto his barn floor from the hay bales he had fed his cattle.

Stoeber decided rather than falling over the twine, he would roll it into a ball, Clover said: "The result looked like a good hobby."

Stoeber kept adding twine from the hay bales and the ball got bigger. Neighbors heard what Stoeber was doing and brought their twine to him, Clover said. "He kept meticulous records listing each person who gave him twine."

One time, she said, Stoeber took the ball to Beloit, where people could guess its weight.

Eventually, the ever-growing ball needed to find a new home. Clover said she believed the barn door at Stoeber's farm was removed to make the move easier.

Local residents helped move it to Cawker City, where Stoeber continued wrapping twine onto the ball until he died in 1974.

"His granddaughter has told me he never let any of them add twine," Clover said. "Just watch. Now everyone can be a part in the ball’s growth."

Clover is gearing up for the 37th annual Twine A Thon community celebration, which is held each year on the third weekend in August in Cawker City. This year's event will begin Friday evening, Aug. 16.

Clover described Twine A Thon as "simple small-town fun." Attendees bring their lawn chairs, play games, enjoy live entertainment and add twine to the ball.

"Mostly local and area people attend," Clover said, "but a few come from who knows where for the event. I sometimes give a prize to the person who comes from the farthest."

Saturday's festivities, most of which will take place in City Park, will feature a horseshoe tournament, homemade ice cream, pit barbecue and parade. The Twine A Thon steak cook-off also will be held.

Clover said Cawker City's residents "have proven that many people working together can really make something big."

She can't help but shake her head in amazement over the allure of the ball of twine, as it attracts people from across the nation and around the world.

"Frank Stoeber left the community a treasure," she said, "even though he would likely be amazed that people come from all over the globe to see his simple ball."

Earlier this summer, Clover said, the ball weighed 20,622 pounds and included 8,326,881 feet of sisal twine.

"Of course," she said, "this is subject to change tomorrow or maybe even later today."

Clover, who is retired from working in the school library in Cawker City, said she tries to meet visitors wishing to see the ball of twine whenever she can.

She can be reached on email at clover@nckcn.com or by phone at 785-781-4470. For more information, visit the Ball of Twine page on Facebook.