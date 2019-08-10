Back to school means back to homework, and the State Library of Kansas is ready to help.

New five-year contracts for online resources went into effect on Aug. 1. The State Library is pleased to provide access to more than 60 online databases to all Kansans at no charge. All Kansans can access these resources online at https://kslib.info or via their local library’s website.

“We’re excited to maintain subscriptions to resources that our patrons and Kansas libraries have come to expect, while also adding several new topic areas and key collections,” said state librarian Eric Norris. “Kansas students now have a wider variety of resources to help them with their research needs.”

These new resources provide Kansas residents and students with reliable, high-quality content that supports education, lifelong learning and personal enrichment.

Resources now available:

• "Issues & Controversies" helps student researchers understand today’s crucial issues by exploring hundreds of hot topics. The in-depth articles present both sides of each issue clearly and without bias, supported by primary sources, statistics, audio content and breaking news.

• "The Mailbox" (School and District Edition) is a teacher-created, editor-reviewed resource that offers unlimited access to worksheets, crafts, forms, songs, games, graphic organizers and more for pre-kindergarten to sixth grade.

• "World News Digest" has been a go-to resource for context and background on key issues of both historical events and breaking news. Highlights include an editorial newsfeed featuring current U.S. and international newspaper editorials and a collection of historical video footage.

• The "World Almanac" is a classic reference tool. With age-specific resources, users can choose the right resources for their needs. The Kids edition provides resources for homework, reports and projects, as well as support material for teachers. The Kids Elementary edition is aimed at intermediate-level students.

• "Bloom's Literature" offers complete yet curated coverage of the most-studied authors and works — with a wide range of reference essays and scholarly criticism, full-length videos of classic plays, the full contents of classic works of literature, suggested essay topics and more.

• "Ferguson’s Career Guidance Center’s" unprecedented depth of coverage is organized into three main sections — Industries and Careers, Plan Your Education and Launch Your Career — with industry and professions articles, school planning resources and other valuable material.

• "Read It!" is designed for middle and high school students and adults who have a basic foundation in English grammar and reading but need adapted reading material for a variety of subjects. It offers resources to build background knowledge, conduct research and improve study skills.

• "Health Reference Center" includes comprehensive, in-depth coverage of body systems, current health issues, major diseases and conditions, treatments and procedures, as well as health and nutrition information.

• "US Newsstream" provides more than 1,000 national and regional news sources from the U.S. and includes popular titles, such as the "New York Times," "Wall Street Journal," "Washington Post," "Los Angeles Times," "Newsday" and "Chicago Tribune."

• "Fold3" is a resource for genealogists, historians, veterans and their families. It provides access to U.S. military records, including stories, photos and personal documents of those who served. Content begins with the Revolutionary War and continues to the present.

To access all databases provided by the State Library of Kansas, visit https://kslib.info/databases.