Aug. 10 through 18

All times Central

Saturday, Aug. 10

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — NBC World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 5:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Real Salt Lake @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO FOOTBALL (exhibition) — Cincinnati @ Kansas City 7 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

Sunday, Aug. 11

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Boston 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Seattle 9 p.m. (Fox Sports 1).

Monday, Aug. 12

No area events scheduled.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

PRO BASEBALL — St. Louis @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, Aug. 14

PRO BASEBALL — St. Louis @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Orlando City FC 6:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Thursday, Aug. 15

No area events scheduled.

Friday, Aug. 16

PRO BASEBALL — New York Mets @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Aug. 17

PRO BASEBALL — New York Mets @ Kansas City 6:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — San Jose @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO FOOTBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City @ Pittsburgh 6:30 p.m. (NFL Network).

Sunday, Aug. 18

PRO BASEBALL — New York Mets @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

