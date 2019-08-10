Arlington National Cemetery was once a 100-acre farm whose owners included George Washington Park Custis, step-grandson of George Washington, and Gen. Robert E. Lee.

That all changed in 1861 when Virginia took the side of the Confederacy in the Civil War and chose Lee to lead a group of soldiers, which came to be known as the Army of the Potomac. The federal government across the river in Washington, D.C. seized the property and converted 600 acres of the farm into a national cemetery.

Today, 400,000 veterans of American Armed Forces are interred here with as many as 25 being added on any given day. By 2045, Arlington National Cemetery will run out of space.

Our tour bus arrived at Arlington on a misty June morning and we were greeted by what seemed like thousands of tourists. More than five million visitors walk the grounds of Arlington each year.

It goes without saying that all visitors wanted to view the hourly changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers, a 24/7 ritual that occurs with the precision and an exactness worthy for the solemnity of the occasion.

Two presidents are buried at Arlington — William Howard Taft and John F. Kennedy. Days following our visit, Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens was buried here.

As the story is told, President Kennedy, in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington on Nov. 11, 1963 (Veteran’s Day), was reputedly so taken with the beauty of the site that he told an aide, “I could just stay here forever.” Two weeks later, Kennedy was interred at Arlington following his assassination three days earlier in Dallas, Texas. Interred alongside Kennedy is his wife Jackie and a baby son and daughter. His brothers Robert and Ted are buried on the left and right, respectively, in graves similar to the veterans of America’s wars.

Across the Potomac River, we toured Washington, D.C. and found this beautiful city more peaceful that what we expected, considering the bickering, partisanship and round-the-clock tweets.

Two things are certain in the nation’s capital: a steady stream of government helicopters flying overhead, and food trucks in every vacant spot.

The Washington Monument, standing 555 feet tall above the city’s landscape, is the most imposing landmark in town. As Kansans, we were pleased to see the construction of the long-overdue Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial, which is slated for dedication in 2021.

At the National Archives, it seemed that original copies of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution were fading a little, nearly 250 years after they were written.

During a 30-minute stop at the White House, we came face-to-face with a Kansas connection. We saw a young man mowing the White House lawn with a Grasshopper lawnmower, manufactured in Moundridge. He seemed to be a little startled to be the center of attention and may have thought, “why me?”

Richard Shank is a retired AT&T manager, is employed in the healthcare industry and has farming interests in Saline County. Email him at shankr@prodigy.net.