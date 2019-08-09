The Sand Creek Summer Daze will cater to a variety of musical tastes with classic rock, modern cover bands, bluegrass and '80s rock during two evenings of shows in Athletic Park.

Two bands will kick off the musical element of the weekend’s festivities at 7 p.m. Friday night in Athletic Park.

The Steinbergs are Megan B. Steinberg (vocals) and Jake Ryan Steinberg (vocals and guitar). The Wichita duo began performing in 2015 and play covers from the past to the present. They focus on private parties, weddings and social gatherings. They are not new to Newton, where they have played concerts at Under 701 Café on Main Street.

Candace and the Business Casual is a duo from Andover using vocals and guitars to cover everything from Adele to The Weepies, Grace Potter, The Black Keys and others.

Both bands will be performing as part of the musical kickoff of the festival, "The Wild Seeds of Sand Creek" concert. The concert will be held in conjunction with the Saucy & Glazed BBQ Competition’s Public Tasting that night. Other barbecue and food vendors will be there as well. The concert only requires a Sand Creek Summer Daze button for entry.

Saturday night will feature three bands during the "Hot Summerz Night" concert from 5 to 10 p.m. in the bandshell in Athletic Park.

The Haymakers, a bluegrass band out of Wichita, will feature Dustin Arbuckle on vocals and harmonica; Ted Farha on mandolin and vocals; Mark Foley on upright bass and vocals; Thomas Page on guitar and vocals; and Dennis Hardin on stringed instruments and vocals.

Following the Haymakers will be The Sleepy Truckers from Wichita. A classic rock cover band, they feature Andrew Coss on bass and vocals; Vinnie Mourning on guitars and vocal; Ed Macy Jr. on drums and vocals; and T-Roy Tayrien on drums.

The concert will close with Epic, an arena rock band from Wichita. Epic covers the likes of Rush, Journey, Foreigner, Styx and Boston, with Mitch Tamer on lead vocals, Dee Akens on lead guitar, Dee Smith on keyboards and Buddy Truesdell on drums.

Admission to the Saturday night show is with a festival button. Buttons at the gate will be $5.