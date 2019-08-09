Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.95; Corn $3.93; Milo $3.53; Soybeans $7.75
PCP prices: Wheat $3.84; Corn $4.07; Milo/cwt. $5.96; Soybeans $7.79
Scoular: Wheat $4.03; Corn $4.04; Milo $3.74; Soybeans $7.98
