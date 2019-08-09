The 4Given Quartet, a singing group from Hutchinson, will perform in Newton Aug. 18.



Considered a southern gospel quartet, the group will perform at 6 p.m. at St. Luke Evangelical Church, 808 E. Sixth. There will be an ice cream social at the church following the concert.



The quartet has peformed at Spring Lake RV Resort near Hutchinson, as part of the National Day of Prayer observance in Hutchinson and on the Lake Talbott and Bretz Arena stages at the Kansas State Fair. In 2016, 4Given performed with Legacy Quartet at the Fox Theatre of Hutchinson.