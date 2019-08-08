With a calendar full of events this weekend, there is plenty to keep the calendar full. Movies, food, music, art classes, markets, a family pool party and a chance to meet adoptable pets are all on the calendar.

Three highlights

1. An outdoor movie

The Outdoor Summer Movie Series will show "Dumbo" at 8:30 p.m. August 9 at First Church of God, 620 Fairview, Newton. The movie is free, and popcorn, drinks, sno-cones and cotton candy are included. Hot dogs and chips may be purchased. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Movie begins at sundown on the lawn, or inside the church gymnasium in chase of rain.

2. Have lunch

Our Lady of Guadalupe Altar Society will hold a food sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church, 421 S. Ash. Tacos will be $3 or $18 for an uncooked dozen. Burritos will be sold for $3 each. Call in orders can be made at 316-619-9165.

3. Find a bargain

An indoor community wide garage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Newton Recreation Center, 415 N Poplar St. The gymnasium will be closed to athletics, but open for shopping that day. Admission for shopping is free.