Victim shot in North Topeka; gunman escapes

TOPEKA — A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot once late Wednesday at a North Topeka mobile home court, police said. No arrests had been made.

A news release put out Thursday morning by Topeka police Sgt. Manny Munoz didn't give the man's name or age, or indicate whether his injuries were considered life-threatening.

Munoz said police were called about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to 106 N.W. US-24 highway, where they found the victim. Several witnesses were brought to Topeka police headquarters for questioning, he said.

The gunman was described as being white, weighing about 170 pounds and having fled in a gold-colored Chevy Tahoe, which left the scene going west on N.W. US-24 highway. No further information was available about the gunman's identity or description.

Munoz asked anyone with information about the crime to call the Topeka police investigation bureau at 785-368-9400; call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007; or make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

Free flood disposal for county residents

OTTAWA — The Franklin County Transfer Station not charge county residents to dump flood damage waste until Saturday, Aug. 17.

Those that used the transfer station to dump flood waste between Aug. 1-Aug. 7, are entitled to a refund once you present the original receipt, which shows the date, weight and amount paid. Refunds will be processed and a check will be mailed within 4 to 6 weeks.

Proof of residence will be required. Residents may use driver’s license, utility bill, etc. for proof.