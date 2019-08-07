Staff reports

Wednesday

Aug 7, 2019 at 8:17 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.92; Corn $3.85; Milo $3.45; Soybeans $7.52

PCP prices: Wheat $3.85; Corn $4.03; Milo/cwt. $5.90; Soybeans $7.76

Scoular: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.98; Milo $3.68; Soybeans $7.77