Hutchinson primary election voters will go to the polls today to narrow the number of candidates running for two seats on the Hutchinson City Council.

The Reno County Clerk’s office reminded voters to bring a photo ID. Anyone with a question about the election can call the Clerk’s office at (620) 694-2934.

This is a nonpartisan primary election, open to all registered voters regardless of party affiliation.

To preview a ballot, go to Reno County’s website, renogov.org, and click on Departments, then select Clerk’s Office/Elections, and select Elections. About midway down the Elections page is a link: Preview Ballot and Voter Registration Information and your voting location.

Polls will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with all Hutchinson voters going to their normal voting location. Most voters will cast ballots in the Meadowlark Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

Voters in The Highlands will vote at their usual location on a city tax lid question.

Almost all Reno County voters living in Sterling USD 376 will vote at their normal polling site. The exception will be the two voters in Hayes Township who live in USD 376 and will vote at Sterling Evangelical Church, 3017 N. Sterling Rd., for this election.