Solving the immigration problem

There is not a wall or fence that will stop the flow of immigrants coming to our country. The solution lies in recognizing the circumstances as to why people are fleeing their homelands. When the reasons are realized, those are the problems which must be addressed.

Yes, it will take time and will be expensive, but in the long run these actions will benefit our economy.

By taking action, we will be doing the most humane thing to solve the problems.

This region would be stabilized, and possibly with help from our allies, people would want to remain in their home countries.

Sheri Conner, Salina