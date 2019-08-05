1. Hutchinson Community Blood Drive: noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 5, First Presbyterian Church, 201 E Sherman St, Hutchinson. Walk-ins welcome or schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org. Use RapidPass the day of your appointment at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass

2. Psycho: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 5, Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita. Cost: $6. For information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/psycho-tickets-60597524828. Hitchcock Film Series

3. 16th Annual Mental Health Conference: Aug. 5-8, State Theatre, 617 Broadway St, Larned. Larned State Hospital’s annual mental health conference has remained the premier provider of affordable and regionally accessible continuing education for rural mental health providers. This year, “Frontiers in Mental Health Conference” will be hosting an array of professional presenters concentrating on the topics of Crisis Incident Stress Management, Resilience & Self Care, Ethics, and Palliative Care. For more Information and to register visit: https://kdads.ks.gov/Frontiers-Mental-Health-Conference