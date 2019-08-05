Staff reports

Monday

Aug 5, 2019 at 8:35 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.91; Corn $3.82; Milo $3.33; Soybeans $7.43

PCP prices: Wheat $3.73; Corn $3.88; Milo/cwt. $5.72; Soybeans $7.53

Scoular: Wheat $3.96; Corn $3.87; Milo $3.57; Soybeans $7.68