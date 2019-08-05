Mosiman Farms joins association

Mosiman Farms, Newton, is a new member of the American Angus Association®, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Mo.

The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 18 million registered Angus.

The Association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Productions Inc., Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members to advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.

AGCO makes a significant investment in training facility in Zambia

AGCO, a worldwide manufacturer with operations in Hesston, has revealed plans for further development of the Future Farm project in Zambia. This was announced at the150ha farm outside Lusaka by Gary Collar, AGCO senior vice president and general manager, Asia Pacific and Africa (APA), and Future Farm senior manager Kalongo Chitengi during a groundbreaking ceremony attended by senior chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II; Chongwe District commissioner Robster Mwanza and Doreen Bailey, political and economic section chief at the U.S. Embassy in Zambia.

Upgrades for Phase II will include the construction of student and staff accommodation with 24 rooms, communal amenities, such as a canteen that sits over 80 people and an Insaka homestead, a traditional complex of grass gazebos with a central courtyard to encourage interactive learning. The second phase of the Future Farm will also include upgrades to the existing road and farm infrastructure and digitizing the mechanisation and agronomy training material to ensure that this knowledge is accessible even to farmers in remote parts of the continent.

Guests were welcomed by Nuradin Osman, AGCO vice president and general manager, Africa, who emphasized the significance of AGCO’s Africa strategy to empower the continent’s farmers as global agri-preneurship shifts focus to see Africa as the answer to global agricultural expansion and food security. This is in line with AGCO’s vision for its business operations in Africa to develop and support a sustainable food production system, increase farm productivity by implementing modern farming techniques and develop a range of training courses for farmers, machine operators and dealers.

“When we conceptualized the Future Farm, our aim was to be a catalyst in the development of a sustainable and prosperous agricultural industry across the continent, with innovative solutions built around the needs of African farmers,” said Gary Collar. “To achieve this we are designing our solutions with Africa in mind and ensuring that we can support our products and customers, locally.”

While a project such as the Future Farm is committed to advancing African farmers to be owners of profitable agribusinesses, AGCO understands that the private sector cannot achieve a sustainable agricultural sector in Africa alone. There are other constraints slowing the speed of progress in Africa that need to be tackled alongside governments.

SBA offers flooding assistance

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Kansas businesses and residents affected by flooding that occurred June 22-July 6, announced acting administrator Christopher M. Pilkerton of the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on July 24.

The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Butler, Chase, Dickinson, Harvey, Marion, McPherson, Morris and Saline counties.

"Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by this disaster," said SBA's Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Field Operations Center-West. “Beginning Tuesday, August 6, SBA representatives will be on hand at the following Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about SBA's disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application," Garfield continued.

The center will be open in Marion County. No appointment is necessary.

The Marion County Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be at the Civic Center West Community Room, 118 E. Grand Ave., Hillsboro. It will be open 8 am. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Aug. 15.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates can be as low as 4 percent for businesses, 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 1.938 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant's financial condition.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sha.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800-877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Sept. 30, 2019. The deadline to apply for economic injury is May 1, 2020.