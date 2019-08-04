Two Topekans were arrested Saturday in connection to a burglary that occurred south of Mayetta.

Eric Christopher Fernandez, 30 and Chelsea Nichol Ray, 25, are both being held at the Jackson County Jail in connection with burglary, trespassing and felony obstruction. Fernandez was additionally arrested in connection with theft.

On Friday evening, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary in the 13000 block of S. Road, which is located between Mayetta and Hoyt, according to a news release from Sheriff Tim Morse.

Morse said the suspects fled the scene in a silver SUV as neighbors approached them.

Law enforcement began searching for the two suspects throughout Friday night.

On Saturday, a citizen reported seeing the suspects and deputies were able to find Ray east of US-75 highway on 134th Road and arrested her.

Morse said Fernandez was later arrested not far from where Ray was apprehended.