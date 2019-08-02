Sitting on a table in the southeast corner of the 4-H building of the Harvey County Fairgrounds is a fairly small, unassuming object that packs quite a punch.

Painted green and black, a model rocket called "Swift" has a ribbon around it. Within that display are larger models — from fantasy rockets like the Cobra to a scale model of a Patriot M-101.

But none of those others flew higher than 9-year-old Troy Basey's "swift" during the 4-H Rocket Launch on July 13 at the Bruce Jolliff Farm. Basey's rocket, rated for a flight of about 900 feet, hit 1,302.

"I spent the one-half day, and another half day [building my rocket]," Basey said. "It looked cool in the picture. I thought it was going to be bigger."

But that tiny rocket went soaring.

Each flight is measured by a volunteer using a device created by Estes Rockets, the largest model rocket company in the United States.

This was Basey's second year in the 4-H rocketry project.

Basey has more going this weekend than that high-flying rocket. His feet will hardly touch the ground as he propels himself from event to event.

He will be showing lambs and goats — and he also brought an electrical project to the fair. That project is a wind-powered electric generator made from a pop bottle.

"I love hanging out with my animals," Basey said.

He said rocketry, however, is his favorite 4-H activity.

Basey is a member of the Lucky 13 4-H club that meets monthly at Harvey County Camp Hawk.

The fair continues Saturday and Sunday. The Market in the Park will be all day Saturday. Also on the schedule Saturday: Ag Fest from 9 to 11 a.m., a pedal tractor pull at 9:15 a.m., turtle races at 11 a.m., an ATV rodeo at 1:30 p.m., a dog costume contest at 5:30 p.m., goat and sheep judging at 7 p.m. and the rodeo at 8 p.m.

Sunday events include a goat show, dairy show, calf show, beef show and the demolition derby in the evening.