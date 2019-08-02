The Prairie Window Concert Series is back for its eleventh year at Dyck Arboretum and its 28th year as a continuation of the Old Settler’s Inn Series in Moundridge.

The series provides participants a unique experience of music and food in a prairie garden setting.

Included in the lineup are Mark Erelli on Sept. 29, The Steel Wheels on October 26, Kyshona on Nov. 24, The Talbott Brothers on Dec. 8, Missy Andersen and Her One Man Band on Feb. 9, Flagship Romance on March 1, Dala on March 15, and Jeffrey Foucault on May 3.

The Steel Wheels concert will be held at 7 p.m. on a Saturday at Bethel College Memorial Hall in North Newton. All other concerts are scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains at 177 West Hickory in Hesston.

Season tickets are available, with a special early bird discount through Sept. 25. Those who purchase season tickets by Sept. 25 receive seating preference throughout the series and also receive one free show. New season ticket holders are given best available seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Dyck Arboretum Sustaining members ($120 steward level or above) receive a 10 percent discount on all tickets.

For information, music videos, ticket purchasing and links to individual performer websites, visit dyckarboretum.org/prairie-window-concert-series or the Arboretum's Facebook page, or call the Dyck Arboretum office at 620-327-8127.