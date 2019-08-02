Seasons of the year are interesting to me. Right now, it is summer! And in all accounts, we know it! It is hot, the ground has dried, and the humidity is like a unpredictable visitor that will never go away. Aren’t the seasons of life the same way? Through various times we experience highs and lows. Times of turmoil and times of rejoicing. Times of plenty and times of want. Lately, my life has been in a season of frustration with myself. I have goals and objectives but sometimes feel like I do not have enough energy. Then I am hard on myself and wish I would do things differently. What season of life are you in right now? I pray that you are in a season of rejoicing. I pray that you are in a season of plenty. But I understand not everyone is. And if you are, like the seasons of a year, the seasons will change in our life, as well.

How we respond to seasons is how we will handle the season. We can respond with frustration (as I have from time to time) or we can respond with gladness. We can respond with shouting or respond with times of quietness. We can respond with defeat or we can respond with loud shouts of victory. I think about the Israelites in the Old Testament. Imagine what their seasons of life were like. New laws and commandments. Slavery. Wandering. Waiting. Victory.

It is in the book of Proverbs that I have found great comfort during difficult times of life. Proverbs 24:15-16 says: "Don’t wait in ambush at the home of the godly, and don’t raid the house where the godly live. The godly may trip seven times, but they will get up again. But one disaster is enough to overthrow the wicked." While I love these two verses the whole 24th Proverb is incredible! But it is in these two verses that we find direction for seasons. If you find the number reference seven in scripture it is often meaning "many times." So you could say, "The godly may trip many times, but they will get up again."

When I think about seasons and the more difficult seasons it can often fill like we are tripping repeatedly. Almost as if the end seems to never be in sight. How we respond is what matters in the seasons of life. I believe it is a fair and reasonable statement to say the godly will not allow a step back to keep them down. It is not because they have the strength to overcome in every situation. It is not because they have the answers to move forward all the time. It is because the Holy Spirit goes with us as we walk through ALL seasons of life. In 1912, C. Austin Miles wrote these words during a season of life: “And he walks with me, and he talks with me, and he tells me I am his own.”

When we find ourselves in a relationship with Jesus, we can always rest in the comfort knowing that we are never alone. The spirit is with us as we walk, or trip, through the seasons of life. But the Lord does expect us, not want us, to stay down. We are to rise, claim the victory over the seasons, and continue on in the presence and power of the Lord! Maybe your season of life right now has been a difficult one. I would encourage you to find a local church in your neighborhood and attend tomorrow! You will be glad you did!

Clint McBroom is pastor at the First Church of God of Newton.