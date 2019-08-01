1. Bikes & Brews: 6 p.m. Aug. 1, Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main Street, Hutchinson. Salt City Brewing Company, in partnership with Midwest Masters Cycling Team, will host three cycling groups. The groups, of varying ability levels, will meet and depart from the brewery at 6 p.m. and return for $1 off pints. Duration and distance will vary by ability group and available daylight.

2. "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner": 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Stage 9, 9 S Main St, Hutchinson. Stage 9’s second regional premiere is a Todd Kreidler’s expert rendering of the classic film "Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner" for the stage. Matt and Christina Drayton live a modern, white upper-class life in 1960s San Francisco. But their comfortable life is muddled when daughter Joey returns home with John Prentice, a black physician whom she has known for ten days and intends to marry. Performances run July 25-28 and Aug. 1-4. Tickets at the door or stage9hutch.com

3. Concert For a Cause: 6-9 p.m. Aug. 1, Hopp's Sno Shack, 214 E Euclid St, McPherson. Rosewood Lane will perform, with the fundraiser benfitting Boy Scout Troops 1000 and 130.