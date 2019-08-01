Twelve years ago, Amy Tolle didn’t believe in Christian education but having just completed her twelfth-year teaching at Elyria Christian School and moving to Central Christian College of Kansas obviously something changed.

Tolle’s first job out of completing her degree at Tabor College was a teaching position in the public school system. She and her husband, Josh, believed that was going to be the long-term plan for their family.

After having their first child, Tolle decided to leave that position to stay home with her baby and future children. While she was pregnant with baby number two, a friend reached out to her about a position that had opened at a school not far from them. When she found out it was a Christian school, she responded with an emphatic no. Her experience growing up had not been a positive one regarding private education and she could not see herself as part of a Christian school.

Several conversations later though, Tolle believed that she should at least check it out, as it was a part time position and would fit well into her current schedule. As she walked the halls of the school, she began to feel confirmation of the possibilities.

“I could feel the Spirit of the Lord in those hallways, and it felt very clear that I needed to be there,” she said.

Since they were flexible in her schedule with a new baby being born, she decided to jump in.

Tolle’s first and only job when coming to Elyria was to be the choir teacher of the junior high and high school students. She had nine students that first year. Throughout the years, Elyria has had robust years within their music department, but according to Rhonda Stucky, the academic administrator for Elyria, the music department was just in a down spot when Tolle came on board.

“We have had several previous music teachers who have helped to build Elyria’s music program and built a great foundation for Amy to work from,” Stucky said.

This last year Tolle led 25 students in choir to state competition as well as 15 soloists and small ensembles. Also impressive is the 65 students in the band that walked down Main Street at the All Schools Day parade. She believes that her focus on building relationships is what built the program.

“I worked intentionally to step outside the classroom and get to know the students,” Tolle said. “I wanted to be someone they knew and wanted to be around. And while I got to know them, I began to recruit them. Many of them were not confident about singing and so as they got into the higher grades, they didn’t think they could do it. I tried to show them that they didn’t have to sing a solo, a good choir is made of solid singers, not a bunch of soloists.”

The strategy seemed to work.

When looking back at her time at Elyria, Tolle believes that the most influential people in her life were the students,

“I had several music mentors over the years that were wonderful, but the students are what kept me there,” Tolle said.

Despite the fight to get instruments and buy-in from the faculty, staff, parents and students, she slowly began to see the tide shifting. As she had opportunity to train the students from elementary school to high school, she saw a drastic shift in the attitude towards the music program. They started to want to be there and it began to show in their commitment level and engagement level with the different opportunities Tolle brought to the table.

An obvious example of the shift in the program was to win a 1 rating at state choir competition this spring.

“It is one of the highlights for me in my time there,” Tolle said. “My old music teacher and mentor over the years, was one of the judges. The rating he gave us and the kind and encouraging comments he made were such a blessing. I can’t even tell you how much it meant to me.”

In asking Tolle about what changed her mind about Christian education, the answer was straightforward.

“The students and staff that I worked with,” Tolle answered. “I stayed for those kids and I found a place where everyone supported me. They gave me quite a bit of freedom in leading the program forward, and I really think that made a huge difference for me.”

After having kids of her own and working with the teachers every day, Tolle really began to see the benefit of the education her kids were receiving in a biblical worldview. She believes that it is important, now more than ever, that her children gain a solid foundation through each of the staff and faculty members at Elyria. As she has stepped away from her role at Elyria, her three kids will remain there.

Tolle’s new role at Central Christian College of Kansas will be teacher, choir director and tutor/mentor for the college students. She is excited to start this new venture.

“I have always wanted to teach college students and when this job became available, well obviously I had to apply,” Tolle said.

She said she is looking forward to getting started at Central and to lend a hand in helping build a bigger and stronger Music Department.