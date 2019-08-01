Man accused of soliciting child

LANSING — A man is facing sexual assault allegations after he allegedly traveled to Lansing to meet with a 10-year-old girl.

The incident was reported to authorities at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded and met with a family member of the victim who pointed out a vehicle that was leaving the area. Officers stopped the vehicle and met with the suspect, a 25-year-old Paola man, said Lansing Police Chief Steve Wayman.

As a result of an investigation, police believe the victim and suspect had made contact with each other through the use of a cell phone app.

And police believe the suspect came to Lansing to meet with the girl.

“They did meet up,” Wayman said.

The suspect was arrested for allegations of rape, sexual exploitation of a child, electronic solicitation and intimidation of a victim.

Hesston College hires associate academic dean

HESSTON — Hesston College has announced Carren Moham as the new associate academic dean. Moham will start her new role at the beginning of August.

The role of associate academic dean is a newly formed position at Hesston, replacing the dean of student success position formerly held by Deb Roth, who was named vice president of student life in May. Moham’s role will be to coordinate student success initiatives within academics, provide time and attention to faculty development and mentoring, and work alongside the vice president of academics.

Moham earned a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in vocal health and black music history from the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, as well as a master’s degree in vocal performance from the University of Oklahoma in Norman and a bachelor’s degree in education from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla.