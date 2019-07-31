It's fair season in Harvey County, with festivities for the 2019 Harvey County Free Fair starting today. The event holds fun for the entire family and here are three highlights to check out this year.

1. Off to the rodeo

The Newton Saddle Club Rodeo will feature two nights of action, with the newly formed Rockin' H Drill Team performing both nights of the rodeo. There will be kids' games in addition to the traditional rodeo events of bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for kids ages 6 through 12. The rodeo will start at 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday in the Saddle Club Arena.

2. Start your engines

Revving up the weekend action, the ATV Rodeo will be held Saturday afternoon (starting at 1:30 p.m.) in the Demolition Derby pit and feature barrel racing and pole bending on ATVs and dirt bikes with three divisions of competition for each event — junior (ages 0-8), intermediate (9-14) and senior (15 and older).

Entry fee is $10 per event and that money will be awarded to the top three riders in each division per event. Registration/check-in for the ATV Rodeo will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and close at noon. General admission is $5 for the event.

3. Market to market

For the fourth year, the Market at the Park will take place as part of the fair. Vendors will be offering their wares from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Athletic Park (directly across from the Newton swimming pool) — with more than 70 at each year's event. Items to be sold range from jewelry to soaps to antiques and much more.

IF YOU GO

When: Aug. 1 to Aug. 5

Where: Harvey County Fairgrounds (near the intersection of Grandview and West First). 4-H and Open Class competitions and exhibits are in the fairground buildings. Derby, Saddle Club and carnival are in their respective areas across First Street.

How much: Admission varies per event.