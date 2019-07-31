This weekend there will be more at the county fair than livestock, ribbon competitions, rodeos and entertainment. There will also be food — and some of the food available is called the best-kept secret of the fair by organizers.

There is food at the concession stand, from food trucks, at Market in the Park and the judged food entries. The good news is the food you see with ribbons does not go to waste; it can be eaten.

"That is one of the best-kept secrets at the fair," said Deidra Hendricks, fair food sale and silent auction superintendent. "We sell it, and you can buy it at great bargain prices."

4-H foods will be judged from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The fresh baked goods will start being sold in the 4-H building soon after.

"The 4-H youth work really hard preparing the fair entries by practicing new recipes throughout the summer, pulling out old favorites and alternating oven space with siblings," Hendricks said. "Purple and blue-ribbon pies, cakes, cookies, snack mixes and more are all prepared and judged."

Open class food items will be judged Friday morning. By early Friday afternoon, many will also be for sale.

"Open class entrants plan for months what to bring to the fair: chocolate chip cookies, peach pie, blueberry muffins. Mmmmm," Hendricks said.

The Grand Champion Silent Auction will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. All grand champion food items from both 4-H and Open Class are sold to the highest bidder. All proceeds from the sales go back into the 4-H program.